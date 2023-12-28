Season nine of the fun-filled Friday Night Lights basketball did not get off to a great start, particularly from the organisational point of view.

Many things went wrong but most importantly, the team took lessons and the second leg of the fun-centric event was as electric as the organizers had promised.

The venue set up at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds on Friday, December 22 for Day 2 was probably one of the best witnessed in Uganda sports.

Right from the entrance, the high-impact walk-in tunnel and photo wall made a statement for fans and game enthusiasts to reset their expectations of what Basketball in Uganda should look and feel like.

The branding, lighting, audiovisuals, sound and pyrotechnic gerbs at the player walk-on tunnel were of a quality and glitz mainly seen at music concerts.

Without a doubt, the event team at Qi Sports Management and its production partners established a new benchmark with the experience on the evening that included a hoop where fans could do some sort of pick up and needless to say, the sitting arrangement.

Henry Okoth (M) walking on to the court

On the main court, Team Melo and Team Iman each picked up their second win of the season over Team Drileba and Team Afande respectively while Team Ekon beat Team Soro as Team Comfort subjected Team Wazee to its second loss.

The results meant teams Ekon, Melo, Iman and Afande advanced to the semifinals that will pit Ekon against Melo and Iman taking on Afande.

Crysto Panda turned out for Team Iman

As has been the norm since the inaugural season, FNL remained true to its tradition of mashing up basketball with showbiz and two stars – Big Tril and Crysto Panda – came out on the night.

Crysto Panda led Team Iman onto the court with his hit single ‘Empele’ and got a positive reception from the fans who were already impressed by the setting.

Meanwhile, as Team Afande captain Henry Okoth – a serving UPDF officer – led his troops out in an amazing lightshow and pyrotechnics, flanked by bodyguards in full combat uniform, in his team was ‘Parte After Parte’ fame BigTril.

“I honestly had a good time playing and engaging with the players and fans. FNL is going to be a big thing again. I encourage more artistes and entertainers to come through and showcase their basketball skills,” Crysto Panda said in the aftermath.

Henry Okoth and Big Tril

Pending confirmation, the third leg of the season which will also be the finale is expected to take place on Friday, January 5.

“At FNL, whoever participates is a winner because it is all about fun, engagement and interaction between league players, entertainers and their fans.

“The enthusiasm from the fans of FNL is noticeable and yet this was only the 2nd Leg of Season 9. I believe even more will come through when we resume next month, after these December festivities,” Tom Ocamringa, the Friday Night Lights team leader, said.