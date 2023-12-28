FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens FC have on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as their new coach.

The development comes following the parting of ways with Charles Ssenyange Nsanziro aka Kadidi a few days.

The writing was on the wall that Ayiekoh would take over at the Queens of Soccer with several reports indicating he was appointed earlier this month.

“Kampala Queens FC have appointed Lukula as the new head coach of the club taking over from Ssenyange Charles. The former Simba Queens SC Coach penned down a two-year employment contract with the Queens of Soccer that runs immediately and effectively ends in 2025.” Reads a statement on the club website.

It is believed Ayiekoh was supposed to take charge of Kampala Queens at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers but the club failed to meet his salary demand back then.

Under Ssenyange, the club terribly failed to meet their target of reaching the final of the continental Championship.

Additionally, the performance in the league has also come under scrutiny despite leading the table currently.

Ayiekoh is therefore expected to bring on board a clear playing style and attempt to defend the league title.

He joins with Ali Zzinda as his first assistant while Tonny Mawejje who has been serving as assistant to Ssenyange remains but as a second assistant.

The other new additions are John Bosco Kassozi (Statistician), Juma Sekiziyivu (Fitness trainer) and Abdul Ghan Waidah (Kits Manager).

It is also believed that Mubarak Kiberu will replace Sowedi Kawooya as the new goalkeeping coach.

The first test for Ayiekoh will come on 3rd January 2023 against Kawempe Muslim at MTN-Omondi Stadium.