Results

BUL 1-0 Busoga United

UPDF 1-2 KCCA

Kitara 7-1 Arua Hill

Kitara took numerical advantage with open hands in the 7-1 win over troubled Arua Hill in a league match played at Masindi Municipal stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, with only eight players and no head coach Livingstone Mbabazi on the bench held on for only sixteen minutes before the goal taps opened.

George Ssenkaaba opened the scores in the 16th minute and he doubled the lead twenty minutes later before Denis Omedi extended the lead in the 40th minute to take a halftime lead into recess.

Jude Ssemugabi, Luwalo Kipper, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga and Kabon Living added the other goals for Brian Ssenyondo’s men with Gadafi Wahab pulling one back for the visitors.

This is sad. In this day and age! @OfficialFUFA @UPL these clubs still need financial help!! pic.twitter.com/qeLuNDIicc — elvis senono (@senelvis) December 28, 2023

The result takes Kitara to second position on 26 points, six adrift of leaders BUL who edged Busoga United 1-0 in Jinja and two ahead of now third placed Vipers who have played one game less.

Elsewhere, KCCA beat UPDF 2-1 with goals from Ashraf Mugume and Filbert Obenchan getting the goals for Abdallah Mubiru’s men who are now 8th on the table with 16 points.

Arua Hill, UPDF and Busoga United stay in the bottom three after Thursday defeats.