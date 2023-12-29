Overview: Ibrahim Buwembo featured for a number of clubs as Express, State House, Simba and Coffee domestically before he ventured in the Vietnam and other mid-east country clubs. He also played for the Uganda Cranes and notably won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in 1992.

Ibrahim Buwembo Mukalazi, a former Uganda Cranes international has rested.

Buwembo breathed his last on Friday, 29th December 2023 at Mengo Hospital in Kampala city.

For a long time, he had been battling several illnesses that the family contained quietly.

Buwembo, an orthodox left footed winger in his hey days was a classic player with fancy dribbles, perfect crossings, close ball control, vision, explicit ball passing skills and a team player.

He featured for a number of clubs as Express, State House, Simba and Coffee domestically before he ventured in the Oman, Vietnam and other mid-east country clubs.

Buwembo also played for the national senior team, Uganda Cranes and won the CECAFA senior challenge cup trophy in 1992.

As he retired from the beautiful game, he became a players’ intermediary (agent) and later a pundit on radio.

Often, he clashed with the football governing body, FUFA as he spoke his heart out about the management of the game in the country.

The football family in Uganda and the diaspora as well as different sports personalities have paid glowing tributes to the deceased family and relatives.

“Buwembo was a technical player. So skillful and delightful in motion, he was on every fans lips before and after games. His kind on resurfaced when Willy Kyambadde (RIP) burst on the scene after. His longevity and consistency at the very top of his game a rarity until this day. His passing has reminded of the generational talents we do miss in today’s game. Its sad that many fans of local football today didn’t get a chance to watch this godly talent” Aldrine Nsubuga Senior eulogized.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 30, 2023.