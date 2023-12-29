Overview: Bukoli Bugiri won the inaugural edition in 2016. Butembe followed suit in 2017. There were back-to-back titles for Kigulu county in 2018 and 2019 before the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021.

Event : Busoga Masaza Cup final 2023

: Busoga Masaza Cup final 2023 Date : Saturday, 30 th December:

: Saturday, 30 December: Fixture : Butembe Vs Busiki

: Butembe Vs Busiki Kick-off time : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM Venue: Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Butembe Ssaza football team takes on Busiki in the long-awaited finale of the 2023 Busoga Masaza Cup at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja on Saturday, 30th December.

Winners of the tournament in 2017, Butembe will be targeting their second title in as many years.

They are led by a tried and tested coach Afan Ikoba who is also currently the interim coach at FUFA Big League side Jinja North United Football Club.

Afan Ikoba with assistant coach

Ikoba is optimistic about a great display on the day and anticipates victory owing to the preparations held coming to the final.

“We prepared well,” Ikoba revealed. “The training sessions have been great and all the players are mentally and physically ready for the battle at hand,” Ikoba added.

Ikoba has previously handled Mayuge United, Afaninho Football Club, Bugiri De School, Busoga United, Walukuba Corporate (Stone City Football Club) and lately Jinja North United.

This season, Butembe has been under the patronage of Ronald Isiko, also the president of Jinja North United Football Club.

Bukoli Bugiri won the inaugural edition in 2016. Butembe followed suit in 2017. There were back-to-back titles for Kigulu county in 2018 and 2019 before the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021.

Last season (2022), Namayingo County won the tournament.

Busiki will be eyeing their first-ever title if victory comes by their side.

The chief guest will be the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom His Majesty William Nadiope IV.

Cast of winners:

2016: Bukoli Bugiri

Bukoli Bugiri 2017 : Butembe

: Butembe 2018 : Kigulu

: Kigulu 2019 : Kigulu

: Kigulu 2020: Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2021 : Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

: Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2022: Namayingo