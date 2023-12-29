Saturday December 30, 2023 – 4pm

Express vs Vipers – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs SC Villa – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Maroons vs Gaddafi – Prisons Grounds, Luzira

Alex Isabirye will be amongst the big highlights when Vipers visit Express at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday.

The Express current head coach bitterly left Kitende at the end of last season despite guiding the club to their first ever league and cup double.

That bitter-sweet relationship between him and the Venoms adds more taste to the clash and ironically, comes at a time when the man who permanently replaced him, Leonard Leiva has been sacked.

Both Leiva and Lukusa are out of Kitende

The Spaniard was left go in the aftermath of the champions’ defeat to BUL that left them trailing the table summit by five points.

He has since been followed by goalkeeper coach Ibrahim Mugisha and assistant Raul Lukusa according to sources with leaves Baker Kasule, Male and Richard Wasswa literally in charge at Wankulukuku.

“We face a strong side with a lot of experience but our mission is three points,” Isabirye who declined to talk about his time at Vipers told the club media.

Kambale won the title with Express Credit: John Batanudde

The hosts come into the game buzzing after a 5-2 win over NEC and will hope that win is backed by another against arguably their most bogey side.

Eric Kambale will turn guns against his former paymasters for the first time and another former Red Eagle Murushid Jjuuko could feature for Vipers who are now 3rd with 24 points.

Express are 9th on the league table with 16 points and aim to win at home for the first time since beating Bright Stars in October.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

In the last 21 league meetings since 2012, Vipers hold advantage with 10 wins against Express’ 3. [D 9]

Eight of the nine draws between the two sides in that period have come with Express hosting.

Express’ last home victory against Vipers was in 2015 at Nakivubo stadium.

Overall, Express’ latest win over Vipers came in 2021 at Kitende when John Byamukama stunning strike separated the two sides.