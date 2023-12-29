Saturday December 30, 2023

Wakiso Giants vs SC Villa – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

SC Villa make a short trip to Wakiso to face hosts Wakiso Giants with the aim to return to victorious ways.

The record champions fell short against city rivals KCCA in the last outing and a quick reaction to the setback is what Dusan Stojanovic and his charges target.

In Wakiso Giants, they face a side that has struggled since the start of the season but one that has improved in recent outings.

Midfield battle between Ssenfuka and bogere Credit: John Batanudde

Live Villa, the Purple Sharks have lost just once in the last five outings and won back-to-back games for the first time this season when they saw off Busoga United and Gaddafi.

Villa could miss mercurial midfielders Ronald Ssekiganda (came off injured) against KCCA and Umar Lutalo (missed the defeat to KCCA) but have enough in their armory to cause the hosts problems.

For John Ayala’s side, long term absentees Paul Willa and Lawrence Bukenya are out while right back Peter Ssenkungu is suspended after accumulation of bookings.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

Villa hold edge in the last six league meetings with three victories, two losses and one stalemate.

The Jogoos are unbeaten against Wakiso Giants away from home with two wins and a draw.