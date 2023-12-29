Result

URA 3-0 Mbarara City

Moses Aliro and Ivan Ahimbisibwe came off the bench to confirm victory for URA who beat Mbarara City 3-0 at Lugazi on Friday.

The two forwards scored in the 87th and the fourth minute of injury time respectively adding to youngster Norman Namanya first half strike that arrived after 35 minutes.

David Obua started with a relatively young side handing youngsters Innocent Kisolo who won the man of the match accolade, Denis Ssekibengo and Namanya rare starts at the expense of experienced lads.

The young lads did a fantastic job to keep the tax men at the top before the senior tax men sealed the win that lifts URA to 5th position with 20 points leaving Mbarara City 11th with 13 points after same number of games.

URA’s next game is on Tuesday away to KCCA while Mbarara City will host Wakiso Giants.