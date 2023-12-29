Friday December 29, 2023

URA vs Mbarara City – Lugazi 4pm

NEC vs Bright Stars – Lugogo 7pm

David Obua has backed the addition of Robert Ssentongo to his staff ahead of URA’s clash with Mbarara City at Lugazi on Friday.

The former UPL top scorer became the latest addition on the URA coaching staff and will mainly deal with the striking department.

“He is a legend here in all sense of the game and his scoring abilities were never in doubt,” said Obua. “He is compared to Magid Musisi in terms of golden boots, is a former player of the year and though not yet done Caf coaching courses, we believe in him to teach our forwards,” he added.

See what the gaffer said about the addition of club legend Robert "Mwenda" Ssentongo as support staff to help our striking department #MustWatch https://t.co/zDU11HD0gN — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) December 29, 2023

URA has scored just 15 goals in 12 league outings this season despite having several good forwards in Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Ibrahim Dada, Shariph Kimbowa, Joseph Ssemujju and Moses Aliro among others.

On the game proper, Obua says his team is well prepared for the game.

“We have prepared well and we have tried to make a couple of changes here and there, let’s see if they will function well for us. We are at home and we want to win so we can close the year on a high. We want to win also for our fans. Expect some exciting players come in a d once again let’s enjoy.”

Ahimbisibwe also believes preparations have been well this week since drawing at Busoga United.

“The coaches have prepared us well and we are ready to face Mbarara City FC. We didn’t win our previous game so we want to return to winning ways. I call upon all our fans to turn up in big numbers and support us.”

In the last nine meetings, URA are unbeaten with only two wins and seven draws.