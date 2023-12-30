Overview: The 2023 Busoga Masaza Cup was sponsored by telecommunications company MTN Uganda, Kansai Plascon, Nile Breweries Limited, Haojue and Ojasi Charity Foundation.

2023 MTN Busoga Masaza Cup

Final: Butembe 0-1 Busiki

Butembe Busiki Third-place play off : Kigulu 3-1 Bugabula

: Kigulu Bugabula Top scorer: Sharif Samanya Amuke (Bukono) – 4 Goals

Busiki County lifted their first-ever Busoga Masaza Cup football title.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Butembe in a well-contested final at a fully-packed Kakindu stadium in the heart of Jinja city on Saturday, December 30, 2023, graced by the King of Busoga Kingdom, Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope IV.

Ismail Ndifuna struck home brilliantly into the top roof of the net past goalkeeper Peter Kadama to ignite the mammoth crowd in the stadium stands.

For long spells of the game, Busiki had been the better side, with great inter-play and created clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities not put to bed.

As early as the opening five minutes, Busiki showed intent with ball possession and fluid passing.

The first clear-cut opportunity fell to Busiki’s Alimansi Alimansi Bidondole in the 9th minute with a long-range shot razing off the crossbar after a thunderous effort from the sweet left foot.

Busiki (Sky blue top) and Butembe players in the 2023 Busoga Masaza cup final | Credit: Don Mugabi

Against the run of play, Butembe nearly took the lead when burly forward Tonny Tulituka narrowly missed target from 20 yards in the 12th minute.

Come the 20th minute, FUFA national referee Muzamiru Waiswa cautioned Busiki’s Michael Kimuli for a wild lunge onto Butembe’s shirt 10, Amos Kathaya.

Six minutes later, it was Bidondole’s moment to shine as he dribbled past three Butembe players but the final ball once again eluded them.

On the half-hour mark, Tulikuta had a header missed from close range off an inviting delivery from Kathaya.

Tulikuta also headed onto the side-net in the 37th minute after Richard Okello’s curling free-kick from the left.

On the break, Busiki raided and Ndifuna missed contact with Silas Kalireku’s laid ball.

Moments later, Owen Gasti Isabirye shot wide as Busiki continued to boss the opening half as the two sides returned to the locker rooms for the mandatory half-time recess and team talk.

As the second half kicked off, both sides inevitably called for fresh legs.

George Mutuuba replaced Jamada Ikoba for Butembe as Kalireku was rested for the pint-sized Allan Kirunda in Busiki’s change.

Busiki resumed business, as it was in the opening stanza when right back John Mugarula drove wide a free-kick in the 48th minute.

Butembe missed the chance to take the lead when Tulikuta stabbed high a cross from substitute Mutuuba in the 55th minute.

On the hour mark, Butembe called for their second change; a wasteful Tulituka got replaced by Rodney Matovu.

The defining moment of the game arrived in the 70th when through a solo run by Ndifuna.

After twisting and turning the defenders, Ndifuna curled home past goalkeeper Peter Kadama for a beauty that sparked wild celebrations in the charged-up stands.

Busiki gallantly held onto the lead until the end to win their first-ever title which came with a trophy, gold medals and a cash reward of Ugx 12,000,000.

Butembe got silver medals and Ugx 8,000,000 whilst Kigulu who finished third settled for bronze and Ugx 6,000,000.

Sharif Samanya Amuke of Bukono completed the season as the top scorer with four goals and was rewarded with a brand-new motorbike.

Kyabazinga William Nadiope IV waves to the crowd at Kakindu stadium, Jinja city

Team Line Ups:

Busiki XI: Andrew Aboket (G.K), John Mugalula, Ivan Bashir Tewa, Tibibita Arrajabu, Paul Pompey Bweni, Owen Gasta Isabirye, Alimansi Bidondole, Michael Kimuli, Silas Kalireku, Ismail Ndifuna, Fahad Mukase

Subs: Aramathan Mubiru (G.K), Musa Rahim Kigenyi, Allan Kirunda, David Isiko, Ibrahim Isabirye, Abdullah Kawanguzi

Head coach: Denis Watuke

Assistant coach: Niliko Kasinga

Butembe XI: Peter Kadama (G.K), Mikel Abasa, Maurice Isabirye, Issa Balaba (Captain), Fahad Ochan, Sowedi Lwenda, Jamada Ikoba, Richard Okello, Tonny Tulituka, Simon Mulindha, Amos Kathaya

Subs: Julius Emetu (G.K), Cyness Wejuli, Rodney Matovu, George Mutuuba, Tonny Kasibe, Kenneth Bwamiki

Head coach: Afani Ikoba

Assistant coach: Abdhallah Kasada

Match officials:

Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa Kinene

1st Assistant referee: Kagezi K.

2nd Assistant referee: Bibian Namugere

Fourth official: Hassan Samba