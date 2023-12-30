Overview: After the first round, Kiyinda Boys Football Club lies 7th on the 15 team log with 20 points.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League entity Kiyinda Boys Football Club has officially released their head coach Muhamadi Senfuma, alongside his assistant David Yiga.

This was confirmed via a statement released by the club management on the morning of Saturday, December 30, 2023.

“Kiyinda Boys Football Club would like to announce that we have mutually agreed to part ways with coaches Senfuma Muhamadi (head coach) and Yiga David (assistant coach) with immediate effect. The club would like to thank the coaches for their contribution during the last 6 months. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors” the club statement reads.

Kiyinda Boys Football Club team

The development follows a string of unconvincing and inconsistent results that have witnessed them record 6 victories, 2 draws and 6 losses in 14 matches.

The very latest game played was a 2-0 home win for Kiyinda Boys FC against visiting Calvary at the Bethem city playground.

After the first round, Kiyinda Boys Football Club lies 7th on the 15 team log with 20 points.

The search for the new head coach and his assistant has commenced immediately as the team prepares for the second round of the 2023-2024 season.