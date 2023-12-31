Saying goodbye is one of the hardest assignments more so to those you hold dear. However, it’s a factor of life that can not be fully excused since every beginning is an end to what was once a beginning.

After working for City Oilers as the head coach, Mandy Juruni Lutwama finally bid farewell to a club he has seen grow right from the start. The gaffer recently joined Rwandan side Kepler.

In his farewell speech, the 41-year-old gaffer hardly got hold of his emotions as he revealed that he was going to dearly miss the Club that had become a family to him.

“I can not believe that my time at City Oilers is done,” Juruni revealed before adding; “I am going to miss everyone at this amazing club but I wish you all success.

“I have been part of this club for 10 years and they have been so amazing. For me, it has been more about growing as a coach and as a person while at the club.

“It has been so many achievements on and off the court and I will walk with the memories. The players have been so amazing. I am proud of how much we achieved as a club and now look forward to my next chapter.

“I am excited to join Kepler. It’s going to be a journey that we shall move all together. I believe in myself and what I can achieve,” he concluded.

Kepler recently joined Rwanda’s basketball top tier after gaining promotion from Division Two. So Juruni will be tasked to improve the team’s status since they will be league debutants.

Juruni takes to Rwanda immense basketball knowledge and experience. He has managed to win 12 top league titles as head coach with different teams, though at City Oilers he lifted nine straight championships.