Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat was on Sunday morning found dead in Kenya, with local media reporting he had been stabbed.

Kiplagat was found in a car with stab wounds to his chest and neck in Kimumu near the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

As reported by Nation Media, the Moiben Sub-County police commandant Stephen Okal said they received a message from the public that an accident had occurred and the officers visited the scene at about 5:00 am on Sunday.

The officers found a man lying in the driver’s seat and he had been stabbed in his chest and had a deep cut on his neck.

“We are still investigating the incident to ascertain what really happened but what we can confirm is that the man found dead is an international athlete called Benjamin Kiplagat,” said Okal as quoted by Nation Media.

Eldoret is a known top training centre for athletes and Kiplagat had been training in the town before heading to Uganda to compete in various competitions as the local season gets underway in January 2024.

Kiplagat reached the semifinals of the 2012 London Olympics in the 3000m Steeplechase and qualified for the finals as one of the two best finishers outside the top four.