Overview:

Busongora North Champions League 2023-2024

Football:

Final : Hima Town Council 1 (5) – 1(4) Ibanda Kyanya Town Council

Netball:

Final: Maliba Town Council 17-11 Hima Town Council

The curtains for the 6th edition of the Busongora North Champions League were majestically brought down with the grand finale at Nkaiga playground in Maliba Town Council, Kasese District on Monday,1st January 2024.

Hima Town Council emerged champions after toppling over Ibanda Kyanya Town Council in a pulsating final that was watched by a mammoth gathering including the Kasese District LC 5 chairman Eriphazi Bukombi Muhindi.

Hima Town Council players hoist high their trophy

The victors needed a tense post-match 5-4 penalty win after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Ibanda Kyanya Town Council took the lead through Bruce Masereka on the opening quarter hour mark.

Hima Town Council fought gallantly until the final phase of the game as David Ojok equalized deep in injury time

Action between Hima Town Council and Ibanda Kyanya Town Council (Blue tops) at Nkaiga playground

Kasese District LC 5 chairman Eriphazi Bukombi Muhindi delivers his remarks after the finals

For the hard toiled effort, Hima Town Council were crowned with a glittering trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of Ug.Shs 2,000,000.

The runners up (Ibanda Kyanya Town Council) earned silver medals and Ug.Shs 1,000,000.

Isule United, who finished third won bronze medals and Ug.shs 500,000 whilst the fourth placed side Vision Sports Club took home Ug.Shs 200,000.

Individual awards:

Vision’s Hanning Bwambale was named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Omutuju of Hima Town Council finished as top score with seven goals.

Maliba Town Council Netball team players hoist their trophy

Maliba Town Council Netball team won the netball trophy after outmuscling Hima Town Council 17-11.

Consequently, Maliba Town Council earned Ug.Shs 1,000,000 and Hima Town Council got Ug.Shs 500,000.

The tournament lured as many as 22 football teams and 5 for netball.

Hima Town Council players before the final

Ibanda Kyanya Town Council team players before the grand finale of the 2023-2024 Busongora North Champions League Sports tournament (football)

Among the football teams that took part included Kitswamba Bees, Kitswamba Lions, Ibanda youth, Elite – Ibanda, Ibanda Kyanya Town Council, Isule United, Buhunga united, Isule Giants, Kitswamba Muhumuza, Muhumuza, Bayern Kasangali, BNT Kyothoka, Vision, River-side, Bugendabara Town Council, Bigando, Motomoto, Nyakabale, and the victors Hima Town Council.

Since inception, the Busongora North Sports tournament is organized and funded by Joneni Bwambale Bamwenda, the executive director of Trumpet Foundation.

Ranking aloft the objectives of this tournament was to give the players a platform to showcase their full potential and develop their talents besides creating entertainment to the populous.

The 2023-2024 Busongora North Champions League sports tournament was very successful. We thank all the participating teams in football and netball competitions. The players, coaches, team managers and the fans are all appreciated. The objectives of this tournament are clear; to fooster unity among the people, create a viable platform for the talented players to showcase and develop their talent and provide entertainment to the people; among others. Joneni Bwambale Bamwenda, Executive Director of Trumpet Foundation

Attention will now switch to planning for the 7th edition this coming December 2024.