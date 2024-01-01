Uganda Premier League reigning Champions Vipers SC has on Monday unveiled Charles Livingstone Mbababzi as their new head coach.

The Club confirmed Mbabazi who has been at Arua Hill SC takes over on a two-year employment contract.

“Vipers Sports Club is delighted to welcome Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as our new head coach, joining us on a two-year employment contract.” The club statement revealed.

Mbabazi replaces Portuguese tactician Leonard Leiva who parted ways with the Venoms seven days ago.

Mbabazi comes to the club at the time when the Venoms have lost their last two outings to BUL FC and Express FC.

His immediate task will be to steady the ship and make sure the team retains the league title.

Mbabazi’s first game in the dugout comes on Wednesday when Vipers SC host NEC FC at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

At Arua Hill, Mbabazi has tried to keep taking charge of the team amidst a number of challenges. But he eventually threw in the towel last week.

Besides Arua Hill, the former Uganda Cranes midfielder has also coached at Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Mbarara City FC, Onduparaka FC and Wakiso Giants FC among others.