Three former KCCA players could sign for the club again in this transfer window.

Midfielders Muzamir Mutyaba, Steven Sserwadda and goalkeeper Jamil Maliyamungu are the players rumored to be returning to Lugogo.

Sserwadda returns from New York Red Bulls II after he was deemed surplus at the club after suffering an injury that kept him out last season and has reportedly been training with the Kasasiro under the watchful eye of Abdallah Mubiru.

Mutyaba has also not played competitive football since ending his time at Kiyovu in Rwanda while Maliyamungu is attached to no club after leaving Kyetume.

Steven Sserwadda Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Kasasiro had their worst start to the season in history but have since picked up although it would be tall order to join the title race.

The trio played for KCCA during their most successful tenure under Mike Mutebi and their return would be music to the fans’ ears.