Mbarara City FC returned to winning ways on Tuesday after overcoming Wakiso Giants FC at Kakyeka Stadium.

The Ankole Lions had gone three games with victory, drawing against UPDF FC and Kitara FC plus losing to BUL FC.

However, they were able to claim maximum points on Tuesday against the Purple Sharks in a closely contested game.

The first half so no breakthrough for either side with the opening 45 minutes ending goalless.

The home side however showed more hunger after recess and were able to score two goals before Wakiso Giants FC got their consolation towards the end.

First, Joshua Akandwanaho broke the deadlock six minutes after the hour mark before Henry Kitegenyi doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.

With three minutes left on the clock, Tom Masiko pulled one back for the visitors.

The result leaves Mbarara City FC in 11th place on 16 points while Wakiso Giants FC are just a place above the drop zone on 13 points.