Patrick Kakande scored a brace with his goals sandwiched with an own goal from Bernard Muwanga as SC Villa beat UPDF 3-0 at Wankulukuku to go third.

UPDF played three quarters of the game with a man less after Yusuf Wasswa was sent off for handling the ball outside his area with the referee adjudging him to have stopped a goal scoring opportunity.

Kakande converted from the spot in the 28th minute after Robert Eseru handled in the area and four minutes later, Muwanga turned a low cross from Hakim Kiwanuka into his own net.

Two minutes after restart that was delayed due to re-marking of the match after a downpour, Kakande completed the scoring with an easy tap in after hard work by Charles Lwanga.

With Maroons suffering a 1-0 defeat at Bright Stars and Vipers not in action until Wednesday, Villa move third with 25 points while UPDF remain second from bottom with nine.

Elsewhere, KCCA twice came from behind to edge URA in a five goal thriller, Busoga United stunned Kitara 2-1 at Njeru while Wakiso Giants suffered a 2-1 defeat at Mbarara City.

Action will continue on Wednesday with Vipers hosting NEC, BUL visit Gaddafi while Arua Hill are at home against Express FC.

Tuesday Results

SC Villa 3-0 UPDF

KCCA 3-2 URA

Busoga United 2-1 Kitara

Mbarara City 2-1 Wakiso Giants

Bright Stars 1-0 Maroons