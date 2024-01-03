Wednesday January 3, 2024 fixtures

Vipers vs NEC – Kitende 7pm

Gaddafi vs BUL – Gaddafi Arena 4pm

Arua Hill vs Kitara – Paridi stadium, Adjumani 4pm

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi begins his Vipers reign desperate to see the side bounce back from back-to-back defeats with a test against tricky opponents, NEC FC.

The well-travelled tactician took over the reigns from Leonardo Leiva and is aware of the huge task ahead.

“I am a big coach and want to do well at a big club,” he said.

His reign must begin on the winning note as the champions cant afford to drop any points if they are to stay in the title race given they are now eight points behind leaders BUL and dropped to fourth position.

First training session for new gaffer 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙈𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙯𝙞 at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende!!! ✅#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/1ptdk4KrkU — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) January 2, 2024

In the NEC dugout, he faces Hussein Mbalangu, a man who led his former immediate bosses Arua Hill to promotion.

Forwards Eric Kambale, Yunus Sentamu, Salem Ekbad and Milton Karisa must show grit if they are to overcome a slump that has seen the team collect just a point from a possible nine.

At Gaddafi Arena in Jinja, leaders BUL will be out to maintain their lead at the summit while on form Express visit troubled Arua Hill at Paridi stadium in Adjumani.