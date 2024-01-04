FUFA Women Super League | Result

Kampala Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

Kawempe Muslim staged a successful heist beating Kampala Queens 2-0 in the FUFA Women Super League on Wednesday evening.

In the game played at MTN Omondi Stadium, Agnes Nabukenya’s brace secured Kawempe Muslim all the bragging rights as they humbled Kampala Queens.

Charles Ayiekoh’s reign at the Queens of Soccer was far from required as they lost to their bitter rivals in the Kampala Derby.

Nabukenya fired the visitors in the lead after playing for 25 minutes. Kampala Queens goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro’s howler gifted Nabukenya who easily guided the ball into the back of the net.

The goal ignited the visitors who came off so aggressive and quick in the middle park.

The trio of Hadija Nandago, Phiona Nabulime and Khruthum ran down Kampala Queens’ middle park.

In the 35th minute, Ayiekoh made a quick change introducing Damalie Matama to replace striker Florence Inamanizabayo.

Two minutes later, the hosts nearly brought the game to level but Kawempe Muslim’s custodian thwarted Zaina Namuleme’s strong effort from distance.

Nabukenya doubled the lead before the halftime whistle. She was in the right position to take away the sweet delivery from Samalie Nakacwa.

At the start of the second stanza, Kawempe made their first change introducing Yudaya Nakayenze as Hadija Babirye was called off the green.

The hosts failed to respond in the second half as they suffered their first defeat of the ongoing campaign.

The victory takes Kawempe on top of the log with 10 points levelled with Kampala Queens but with a superior goal difference.

Next on the menu, Kampala Queens will be on the road to face Lady Doves on Sunday, January 7 while Kawempe Muslim will be hosting Wakiso Hill in the valley on Saturday.