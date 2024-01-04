Charles Ayiekoh suffered a harsh welcome to the Palace as the Queens of Soccer went out of breath at the hands of Kawempe Muslim.

In a game played at MTN Omondi Stadium, Kampala Queens suffered a 2-0 loss to Kawempe Muslim on Wednesday thanks to Agnes Nabukenya’s brace.

It was the third consecutive time in all competitions for Kawempe Muslim to humble Kawempe Queens and their seasonal fan base.

In a post-match interview, Ayiekoh revealed that the visitors overpowered their midfield and Kampala Queens failed to find a solution.

“Kawempe overpowered our midfield and that was the turning point,” he told the press.

“It was a bad day in office. Above all the girls failed to deal with pressure. We played well in the opening 15 minutes but then ran out of ideas to keep in the game,” he added.

The hosts kick-started the game with the right rhythm but Hadija Nandago, Phiona Nabulime, and Kruthum Namutebi pulled the strings in the middle park as Kawempe’s ship started to steadily sail ahead.

“I know this has been the first game playing this system so they might have not been comfortable. I am confident that we shall improve every after each game. We are going to use the coming days to correct our mistakes so that we bounce back strongly.”

Kampala will return on the green on Sunday, January 7 as the visit Lady Doves in Masindi.