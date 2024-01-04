National Basketball League | Fixture

Friday, January 26, 2025

YMCA Lady Hamstars vs UPDF Lady Tomahawks – 3 PM

Livingstone vs JT Jaguars – 5 PM

KIU Rangers vs JT Lady Jaguars – 7 PM

KIU Titans vs Namuwongo Blazers – 9 PM

The 2024 National Basketball League regular season will tip off on Friday, January 26, 2023.

The opening day of the campaign will witness four games and KIU Titans will take on fans’ favourite Namuwongo Blazers in the highlight game of the day.

The two sides will lock horns in a highly anticipated game. The Titans will attempt yet another season where they look to end City Oilers’ league dominance while on the other hand Namuwongo will be out to seek their feet and replicate the magic created during the 2022 season.

Since the end of last season, a lot of water has gone below the bridge, and things are quite different.

Reports indicate that Guard Chris Omanye’s contract with Namuwongo expired and was not renewed which creates a big gap in the Blazers’ puzzle.

While on the other hand, Amisi ‘Carmelo’ Saidi is strongly liked to newly promoted JT Jaguars which also gives the Titans a big question to answer.

Ahead of the transfer deadline, the Titans are close to completing forward Kasereka Tembo and center Junior Lukadi.

Before the big game, Livingstone will play against JT Jaguars in the replay of the FUBA Division One final. The Jaguars will have a chance to take revenge after being edged in the final.

Meanwhile, the basketball family will meet at Lugogo on Friday, January 5 for the grand finale of the Friday Night Lights which acts as the curtain raiser ahead of the league tip-off.