The Friday Night Lights (FNL) is set to climax on a high today Friday, January 5 at Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

The big night of basketball returns after a break that was put in place to accommodate the festival period.

On the first outing, Team Melo beat Team Soro and Team Ekon easily went past Team Wazee while on the second night, Team Melo and Team Iman continued their impressive run after beating Team Drileba and Team Afande respectively.

Unlike the first leg, the second leg which happened on Friday, December 22 attracted stars like Crysto Panda and Big Trill who played for Team Iman and Team Afande respectively.

However the organisers of the basketball exhibit promise to light up the night with more action flavoured with a party ambience and cool vibes.

“We are all about energy at NRG Radio. So the fans should anticipate an epic exhibition. Let’s usher in the New Year with a bang,” Alex Dangote, NRG’s Head of Marketing said.

“Mountain Dew is excited to partner with FNL for the first time. We encourage fans to participate in the halftime challenges as we have lots of cool prizes to give away to the winners,” Grace Namutebi, Crown Beverages Brand Manager.

The entertainment will be led by host Sheila Salta who is expected to hype the crowd as DJ Beats scratches the decks to spice up the night.