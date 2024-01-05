She Cranes Fred Mugerwa has named a squad of 13 ladies that will represent Uganda in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup. Eleven of those will be travelling to meet the professionals in the United Kingdom.

In the Vitality Netball Nations Cup, Uganda will take on three top three Netball nations in Australia, England and New Zealand.

The tournament will be played on two weekends of 20 and 21 at OVO Arena, Wembley before they relocate to First Direct Arena in Leeds for the second weekend of 27 and 28.

The squad of 13 ladies will be led by captain Irene Eyaru. But it will also be boosted by the professional players in Mary Nuba Cholhok and Hanisha Muhameed Nakaate.

England-based Peace Proscovia will deputise Mugerwa thus boosting Uganda’s shallow technical bench. Norman Stephen is maintained as the team physiotherapist while Cecilia Anyakoit will travel as the team manager.

Uganda goes into the tournament on the back of finishing fifth in the just concluded Netball World Cup that was hosted by South Africa.

Mugerwa and the girls will be out to create magic and at least upset one or two teams to improve the country’s ranking since they failed to take part in the Africa Netball Championship.

It’s clear that the girls have not had the best preparation but Mugerwa is confident that they can pick one or two positive results because the girls are confident and ignited going into the tournament.

She Cranes Squad for the Vitality Series

Lillian Achola (C/WA), Florence Adunia (WD/GD), Mercy Batamuliza (GS/WA), Haniisha Muhameed Nakaate (GS/GK), Cholhok Mary Nuba (GS), Falidah Kadondi (GD/GK), Sandrah Ruth Nambirige (GD/WD), Christine Nakito (GD/WD), Christine Namulumba Kango (GS), Shadiah Nassanga Ssegujja (GA/GS), Sarah Nakiyunga (WA/C), Margaret Baagala (C/WA) – Assistant Captain, Irene Eyaru (GA/WA) – Captain.

Vitality Netball Nations Cup Schedule

Saturday, January 20 – Ovo Arena, Wembley

Australia vs New Zealand – 6 PM

England vs Uganda – 8 PM

Sunday, January 21 – Ovo Arena, Wembley

New Zealand vs Uganda – 5 PM

England vs New Zealand – 7 PM

Saturday, January 27 – First Direct Arena

Australia vs Uganda – 6 PM

England vs New Zealand – 8 PM

Sunday, January 28 – First Direct Arena

Third Place Play-off – 5 PM

Final – 7 PM