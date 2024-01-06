Overview: Future Stars Soccer Academy's youth development agenda is meant to build character, teamwork and leadership skills, strongly dwelt along the core values of professionalism, integrity, respect, enjoyment, ambition, commitment, equality, accountability and teamwork.

Uganda has over 300 registered football academies and schools where the basics of this beautiful game are religiously preached.

Simple basics as ball control, passing, dribbling, heading, shooting and positional awareness are taught to youngsters as early as 4 years as they keep improving and developing their skills.

Namugongo based entity Future Stars Sports Academy is one of the aforementioned academies duly registered by the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) to groom special football talents.

Some of the junior players at Future Stars Soccer Academy

A junior player chips the ball

Future Stars Sports Academy is located in Nabusugwe village opposite Namugongo Jomayi Estate and conducts their training at Kimanje Parents primary school sports ground.

“Future Stars Sports Academy’s major goal is to build champions of tomorrow by nurturing different skills as community work, leadership skills, technical skills, communication skills, counseling and guidance, creativity skills, problem solving, team-work and football skills. With all those skills, we believe that the children will be able to overcome the challenges that the world holds and also to become a successful man or woman in their nations and world at large” Samuel Banks, the founder.

Samuel Banks, director Future Stars Soccer Academy

Samuel with some of the Future Stars Soccer Academy junior players

Future Stars Soccer Academy was started by Samuel Banks in 2019 and has since stood the test of time including the challenging COVID-19 pandemic epoch in 2020 and 2021.

The academy executes comprehensive training to both boys and girls aged between 4 to 17 years.

Youngsters at Future Stars Soccer Academy through the paces

The junior players at Future Stars Soccer Academy during the training

Stretching drills inside the Gym for young players at Future Stars Soccer Academy

Their youth development agenda is meant to build character, teamwork and leadership skills, strongly dwelt along the core values of professionalism, integrity, respect, enjoyment, ambition, commitment, equality, accountability and teamwork.

The mechanism is through a supportive and fun learning environment for the athletes of all ages.

A coach with some of the Future Stars Soccer Academy players

UYFA’s Mansoor Kabugo hands over a certificate to Samuel Banks

Future Stars Soccer Academy is registered with Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) under UYFA/23A/202 with professional coaches who bring expertise and experience to handle youngsters.

To be the best football academy and sports development school in East Africa and the world at large, focusing on holistic growth of the youth. Vision of Future Stars Soccer Academy

To Inspire and uplift children to their personal goals and dreams in football sport. Mission of Future Stars Soccer Academy

Future Stars Soccer Academy players during a Gym session

Junior players through the paces

Samuel Banks in a Gym session

A youngster at Future Stars Soccer Academy on the treadmill during a Gym session

Gym session for Future Stars Soccer Academy players