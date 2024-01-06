Former Uganda Cranes captain and Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Denis Onyango joined colleague and former teammate Henry Kalungi as they donated gear and embarked on a talent identification drive at Buganda Road Primary School grounds on Friday.

It was the first time Onyango was taking part of the tradition that has been executed over the years under the Henry Kalungi Foundation.

The future generation indeed needs inspiration. This morning l joined my former Uganda Cranes teammate & friend, @HenryKalungi, through his @HenryKalungiFdn as he celebrated Xmas & New Year with the little ones. It’s a tradition that has been respected over the years. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/bgKadKOyr2 — Dennis Onyango 🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) January 5, 2024

The team led by country director Aidah Nabunya and co-founder Kalungi gave away football and netball gear, balls and engaged youngsters in different sports activities.

Over 600 children are estimated to have turned up and just like early last year, the children were later handed new pairs of shoes after Henry and his team washed their feet, in line with Bible Verses in John 13:1–17, where Jesus washed the feet of his disciples.

Kalungi themed this year’s events around talent identification saying; “We are in the process of building our own academy here in the country. We already have an academy (Alpha Soccer Academy) in the United States.

“We want to shift it and bring it here in Uganda, where some of the kids in the US can come down here and then some of the kids here that we have groomed can also go over there, but today it’s about identifying talent and getting to teach these kids different drills.

“We bring a lot of equipment from America because if these kids don’t have the basic needs, they can’t enjoy the game.”

Onyango doubled down on the need for more infrastructure. “Of course for the numbers to grow, we need to have infrastructure, facilities, more training grounds, because if we want players to go to Europe we need to nuture them from home.”

Sumptuous meals were served by the volunteers as well, but also cake and drinks were served as the little ones entered the new year on a high.

The foundation plans to go ahead with their trips to the rural areas as well, in a continuation of their work of supporting communities in need but also fostering the development of talent.

Henry Kalungi Foundation’s mission is to raise up generations in love, hope and purpose, through outreach, education, and empowerment to positively and sustainably impact the community.