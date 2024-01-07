Overview: Ismail Watenga, 28, is the current goalkeeper at South African premier league club, Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club, on loan from giants Mamelodi Sundowns

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ismail Bin Abdul Rashid Watenga officially launched his own foundation; Ismail Watenga Foundation.

The official launch took place in Nakaloke, Mbale city in the Eastern part of the country on Friday, 5th January 2024.

Watenga, 28, was accompanied by close relatives, personal friends, administrators, media and general passionate football fans during the tranquil event.

On the day, there were different matches in football and netball as Watenga donated an assortment of items ranging from sanitary pads, books, pens, pencils, balls and uniforms to netball teams.

Watenga (second from left) hands over the sanitary pads, balls and other items to the girl child in Mbale city | Credit: Meya Ukasha

“I am excited to announce the successful launch of our foundation in Nakaloke! I am grateful to all who supported this meaningful journey. Together, we are making a positive impact on our community” Watenga remarked.

Watenga is the current goalkeeper at South African premier league club, Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ismail Watenga happily interacts with a young footballer | Credit: Meya Ukasha

He is also the director of Wats Soccer Academy and believes the adverse effects of the foundation will be filtered through the country.

“The Ismail Watenga Foundation is for the entire country and will help all corners of the country” he spoke.

This foundation is intended to inspire, change and impact all aspects of life; sports inclusive.

“One of the core tasks for the Watenga Foundation is to help the welfare of the people. To this end, we are going to pay school fees for three orphans for a year.” Watenga noted in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

Ismail Watenga and other officials inspect the players before a game | Credit: Meya Ukasha

Some of the soccer fans at Nakaloke who attended the grand launch for Ismail Watenga Foundation | Credit: Meya Ukasha

Besides improvement of welfare for the people, he is also interested in promoting the sustainability of talented footballers, development of talents and showcasing the skilled players to the rest of the world through his own academy.

Watenga’s career commenced in Nakaloke, Mbale and has since featured at Vipers Sports Club in the Uganda Premier League for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018.

He also ventured in the murky professional waters in Ethiopia (Ethiopian Coffee) and Kenya (Sofapaka) before he was signed by South Africa’s Chippa United Football Club in 2020.

Young players in action at Nakaloke, Mbale | Credit: Meya Uksaha

Ismail Watenga in a Uganda Cranes jersey | Credit: John Batanudde – Kawowo Sports Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

At the start of the 2022 season, he was signed by giants Mamelodi Sundowns as subsequently loaned out to Marumo Gallants and later Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club.

For Uganda Cranes, he is capped 19 times and has featured in the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) as well as different FIFA World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

Match officials pose with a decorated soccer fan, Khassim Kyazze | Credit: Meya Ukasha

Ismail Watenga Foundation: Inspiring Change; Impacting Lives | Credit: Meya Ukasha