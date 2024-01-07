Sunday January 7, 2024

Vipers vs Busoga United – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 6pm

URA vs SC Villa – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi 3pm

SC Villa lock horns with URA for the first time since the season ending match last campaign that denied the Jogoos a 17th title.

The record champions needed victory to end a 19-year wait for the title but ended in agony as URA scored through Najib Fesali to extend Villa’s wait.

Both teams come into the game desperate for three points to climb up the log with the Jogoos nearer to the summit with 25 points in fifth position and win could lift them to third.

For David Obua’s URA who lost narrowly to KCCA in their last outing, maximum points takes their tally to 23 points but remain eight regardless.

The tax men are yet to drop points at home and hope to carry that momentum.

It remains to be seen whether Obua will continue to prefer the youngsters at the expense of the experience lads as was the case in the last two games in which they scored five goals.