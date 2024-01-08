The 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League first half came to end on Sunday with all teams now having played 15 matches.

The season has so far thrown up plenty of shocking surprises at all ends of the table spanking competitiveness in the combined best XI.

BUL lead the table against all odds while perennial contenders KCCA are into the bottom half with newly promoted Kitara and NEC showing signs of seasoned premier league campaigners.

There is even a chance a new name could be etched onto the trophy with BUL, Kitara silencing critics so far with their performance.

All said and done, here is the team of the season so far as picked by our own Ismael Kiyonga.

GK: Tom Ikara (BUL FC)

Tom Ikara Credit: BUL FC

The lanky custodian has been a mastermind for most of BUL’s ten victories with his antics between the posts.

Ikara finally looks like the talented goalkeeper KCCA snapped up from Busoga United five years ago.

His performances have kept international goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa on the bench and has so far kept six clean sheets and conceded just 12 goals – only Villa and Express have let in less (11).

RCB: Ibrahim Magandaazi (Kitara)

Ever present at the heart of Kitara defence and done well. Magandaazi has played with different partners and still looked the leaders who doesn’t only foil attacks with his good reading but also goes man to man.

His value to the team became more visible after the injury to experienced Benjamin Nyakoojo as he was left shouldering more responsibility than ever before, but has risen to the challenge admirably.

CB: Patrick Bayiga (Maroons)

Patrick Bayiga Credit: Maroons

It is almost impossible for the strikers to get past Bayiga because of his imposing stature and his presence at the back for Maroons explains the side’s performances so far.

Bayiga reads the game well, good in the air and fantastic on the ground. Besides, he is a good leader who commands his teammates with calmness.

LCB: Nicholas Mwere (BUL)

Nicholas Mwere Credit: BUL FC

There is a good chance BUL can break the barrier and become champions for the first time in history but only if Mwere keeps fit and his form.

He is one of the team’s most important players at the moment excelling at both ends of the pitch.

The gangly defender scores and creates goals and also defends with belief, power and brain.

RM: Patrick Kakande (SC Villa)

It is scary how such a young man has shouldered the team of Villa’s stature at the moment.

Kakande is very unplayable, confident to take on any opposing players and creates very good chances for his teammates.

There is no ceiling on his talent which so far been well managed by Dusan Stojanovic and if Villa is to end a long wait for the 17th title, then Kakande should stay fit and keep improving as a young player.

LM: Rashid Okocha (NEC)

The 2022-23 season was miserable for Okocha as he served a lengthy ban following disciplinary issues and got relegated with Onduparaka.

However, he looks a changed man both on and off the pitch and has been a key figure under Hussein Mbalangu at NEC enjoying a new lease of life.

He has menacing to the opposing fullbacks and his crossing has been excellent with Cromwell Rwothomio and Brian Kayanja the biggest beneficiary.

CM: Emmanuel Wasswa (Express FC)

Credit: John Batanudde

Wasswa got a chance to impress at Express albeit on loan after failing to make the grade at KCCA, and has gradually carved out a reputation as one of the most complete midfielders in the league, reminiscent of one we saw at Villa a couple of seasons ago.

His full potential appears to be unlocked and the fearless and disciplined group at Wankulukuku seems to be held together by Wasswa who is equally proficient at closing down attacks as he is pushing the team forward with his progressive style on the ball.

He makes the Red Eagles tick, and has also chipped in with goals and assists while showing off his impressive range from set-pieces and this form could earn him a recall at Lugogo.

CAM: Paul Mucureezi (Kitara)

Mucureezi is a seasoned campaigner with league titles at KCCA and Vipers as well as playing on the continent.

He turned down offers from perennial premier league side to join Kitara, then in the Fufa Big League and been key in helping the side surprise on return to the top division.

He has scored five goals so far and looks an excellent bet whenever Kitara gets a free kick on the edge.

CAM: Abraham Tusubira (Maroons)

Abraham Tusubira and Abel Eturude celebrate a goal | Credit: John Batanudde

Tusubira’s talent has never been in doubt but he looks finally the lad with skill and efficiency.

The attacking midfielder has very decent numbers so far with 7 assists and 3 goals to his name and the creative engine in the Maroons midfield.

His goal involvement carries 41% of the goals Muhammad Ssenfuma’s side goals that keep them fourth on the log midway the campaign.

ST: Nelson Ssenkatuka (Bright Stars)

Credit: John Batanudde

Critics who often highlight Ssenkatuka’s lack of involvement in general play had their knives out after he endured a lean spell at the start of the season, but he got his lethal boots on.

Ssenkatuka leads the goalscoring chats with 10 goals at the halfway mark.

His movement has improved and his instincts in the box remain unrivalled, which is why it would be foolish for anyone to write Ssenkatuka out of the race for the golden boot.

ST: Alex Kitata (BUL)

Kasonko and Kitaata celebrate against Villa Credit: John Batanudde

One of the most improved players in the league so far is forward Alex Kitata.

The former Saints, SC Villa and Gaddafi striker has so far netted 7 goals and made three assists thus helping BUL to table leadership.

Honorable Mentions

Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Fred Amaku (Maroons), Gaddafi Wahab (Arua Hill), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Jerome Kirya, Martin Aprem (BUL), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Usama Arafat (KCCA), Isaac Wagoina (Express), Arnold Odong (SC Villa).