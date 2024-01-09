Overview: Of all the coaches Gadafi has worked with, Livingstone Mbabazi of Vipers has undoubtedly been the one he has spent the most time with, and the midfielder did not exactly rule out the possibility of them reuniting.

Gadafi Wahab recently confirmed that he will not be playing for Arua Hill SC in the second round of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League.

So the question is, what will be his next club? Reports indicate that several clubs are searching for Gadafi’s ‘hot cake’ signature and a decision is yet to be made.

Gadafi disclosed to Kawowo Sports what might be the determining element for him to accept any contract while pointing out that several teams are vying for his signature.

“There are a number of clubs that are interested in my services. But I want to be so careful while making the decision,” he opened up.

“Clubs like Vipers, KCCA, Kitara, NEC and BUL have all contacted me. I have worked with some of the coaches in these clubs apart from Kitara,” added.

“My decision to join the next club will not be about the coach but the proposal that the club will share with me. I want to join a club that will give me playing time but also elevate me as a player.”

Of all the coaches Gadafi has worked with, Livingstone Mbabazi of Vipers has undoubtedly been the one he has spent the most time with, and the midfielder did not exactly rule out the possibility of them reuniting.

“Vipers is a big club known for winning trophies so if what they (Vipers) present is good for me, I will have no choice but rather to join them,” he emphasised.

Gadafi has spent two and a half years at Arua Hill. He played 65 UPL games where he scored 11 goals and also made 17 assists.

He will be known for his admirable character, which allowed him to continue playing for Arua Hill even after many other players chose to leave the team owing to financial difficulties.

Arua Hill lies 16th on the log with five minutes gathered from 15 games. The Kongolo will kick start the second round by hosting second-placed Vipers SC.