Overview: Nnaabagereka Queen Slyvia Nagginda Luswata warned the youngsters at the Boot camp against the use of illegal drugs.

The Queen of Buganda Kingdom Her Majesty (Nnaabagereka) Lady Sylvia Nagginda Luswata has engaged youngsters in the different games as woodball and Teqball, among others.

This was during the official launch of the annual Kisaakaate (Boot camp) hosted at Hormisdallen school in Gayaza, Wakiso district.

The Nnaabagereka was accompanied by a delegation from the Nnaabagereka Development Foundation, other Kingdom officials, sponsors and the director of Hormisdallen school Mukalazi Kizito.

Queen Nnaabagereka with the youngsters at Hormisdallen School Gayaza, Wakiso District during a photo moment

On a guided tour, the Nnaabagereka inspected the different projects that the different youngsters are being taught, depending on their respective age.

The Nnaabagereka played woodball sport and Teqball (a special game played on a curved table).

Queen Nnaabagereka and other officials watching the youngsters play Teqball

Queen Nnaabagereka is served cake prepared the young girls at Hormisdallen school, Gayaza

She also watched over the performance of the youngsters as they passionately sang, danced, wrote compositions, played different games, engaged in cooking, fashion, Information Technology, agriculture, arts and crafts.

Nnabagereka lauded the different organizers and proprietor of Hormisdallen School for hosting the 17th boot camp that has lured as many as 500 youth.

In the same vein, she appreciated the different sponsors for the package.

She warned the youth against use of illegal drugs given their various disadvantages to the proper growth and development.

This boot camp will official be closed on 20th January 2024.