The 2023/24 first round came to conclusion over the weekend with Nelson Ssenkatuka leading the golden boot race.

Unlike last season when the top scorer Allan Kayiwa managed only 13 goals, it appears the figure will be surpassed given the high scoring rate so far.

Over five players are in pole position to succeed Kayiwa and here is the lowdown on the list of contenders.

Nelson Ssenkatuka

Club: Soltilo Bright Stars

Position: Striker

Goals: 10

Assists: 2

Appearances: 15

The Bright Stars captain has more goals at this stage than the eight he managed last season.

If he keeps fit and firing he does, he is on course to reach the 20-goal mark last achieved in 2016-17 by Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

Credit: John Batanudde

Fred Amaku

Club: Maroons

Position: Striker

Goals: 8

Assists: 0

Appearances: 15

Amaku missed out on the golden boot by three goals last season but he looks set to get past that number if stats at half season are anything to consider.

His goals have put Maroons in a position that gives them chance be in the title race.

Kasonko and Kitaata celebrate against Villa Credit: John Batanudde

Alex Kitata

Club: BUL

Position: Striker

Goals: 8

Assists: 3

Appearances: 15

Kitata’s goals have kept BUL at the summit of the table although his form seems to have dipped as the first round climaxed.

The former Villa, Saints and Gaddafi striker has twice the number of goals at this stage like he scored the whole of last season in 26 appearances.

Muhammad Shaban celebrates a goal for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club

Shaban Muhammad Jagason

Club: KCCA

Position: Striker

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Appearances: 13

Shaban scored just three times last season in 19 appearances but has surpassed that number by five goals already in six appearances less.

His undoing has been failure to replicate home form away from home.

Credit: John Batanudde

Isaac Wagoina

Club: Express FC

Position: Striker

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Appearances: 15

Wagoina scored just once last season while at Busoga United but has so far netted 7 goals at Express FC.

He plays with confidence and belief and seems to be improving every other match day.

Cromwell Rwothomio

Club: NEC

Position: Striker

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

Appearances: 12

The NEC striker averages a goal per two games and seems to have found his lethal boots again after suffering a drought at Vipers last season.

In just 12 matches, he has scored double the goals he managed in 23 appearances last season.