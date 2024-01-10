Midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa has returned to his parent club KCCA FC following expiration of his loan spell at Express FC.



The central midfielder joined the Red Eagles in June last year and has had a brilliant spell while at the Wankulukuku based outfit.

The player took to his social media platforms to Express gratittude to Express FC, indicating it was a wonderful stay.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible journey I have hasmd with the club. It is been short time but filled with unforgotable moments of learning, exposure and support. I am sincerly thankful to the fans, players, coaches and managent for their unwavering support.” He noted.

Wasswa joined KCCA FC two years ago but his stay in Lugogo has not been smooth so far. He first had to shake off a long term injury.

Even after recovering, playing time was hard to come by especially last season and this was the reason why he had to join Express at the start of the 2023/24 season.

He returns a rejuvenated player and could be a great boost in the KCCA FC midfield given the shift he has put in while at Express FC.