On Friday, December 23, City Oilers confirmed the appointment of Andrew Tendo as their new head coach.

Tendo replaces Mandy Juruni who will be going past the borders to join the Rwandan side, Kepler.

While speaking to the club media, Tendo is confident that in his reign while on top City Oilers will keep winning this maintaining their status quo.

“I am confident that we shall keep winning and achieving going forward,” Tendo revealed.

“I should say, I am very excited to take on the challenge. I was once a player at the club from the get-go. However I am ready for the challenge and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.

“Then I was promoted to assistant coach and now at the top of the chain as head coach. I am excited and anxious because naturally taking on from someone who won nine in a row is not something simple.”

In the same breath, the club president Santur Mohammed revealed that Tendo was entrusted to be the head coach to allow continuity.

“We will give Tendo all the support he needs for us to be successful. We want home to be his own man. We do not compromise when it comes to success so we obviously expect it to continue,” Santur confirmed.

City Oilers has won nine National Basketball League titles. The league returns in January 2024 and the Oilers will be strongly out to attempt to defend it for the 10th time straight.