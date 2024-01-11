She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa was disappointed with the ‘poor officiating’ that transpired in the game against Wales.

Uganda were on the losing side in the first encounter of the three-game series after suffering a 57-45 loss to hosts Wales in the Netball Test Series at the House of Sports, Cardiff.

While speaking to the press, Mugerwa revealed the poor officiating demoralised the girls who were trying to fight for their life back into the game.

“There are some calls that I am not satisfied with and did not understand at all. That demoralised the girls more so when we were trying to catch up,” Mugerwa said.

“On different occasions the umpires blew the whistle but later gave the ball to the person who tapped it out. Then other fouls are being manufactured by the umpires which is disappointing,” he added.

“Generally, we played poorly and we can improve on a number of aspects of the game. We are going to work on our mistakes because there were a lot of problems behind (defensive unit).”

“I also think we can shoot better because if we had scored our goals early enough these people would not have had the chance to create the gap,” he concluded.

In the previous games between the two sides, Uganda has enjoyed the lion’s share of positive results unlike yesterday when tables turned.

Uganda registered a well-deserved 73-56 victory against Wales in the recent Netball World Cup that was played down in South Africa.

Uganda also emerged victorious twice in the Wales International Netball Series in 2022. After winning 56–47, Uganda went on to win 64–46.

The two sides will be meeting again on Friday and Saturday at the same venue before they head into the Vitality Netball Nations Cup.