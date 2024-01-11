Overview: Ghana will host the 13th All Africa Games in cities of Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast (8th - 23rd March 2024).

Uganda’s eight Table Tennis players that qualified for the 2024 All Africa Games in Ghana include a 9-year-old gem, Joseph Sebatindira.

Sebatindira made the grade along other teenagers Sharif Nsereko, Sam Ankunda Mbabazi and Jonathan Ssenyonga.

Joseph Sebatindira

Successful female players on the final team are Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Nangonzi, Shanita Naamala and Amina Nampeera.

These players were determined after successful AAG and RSC 2024 qualification championship that was held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala city.

The male event was won by Jonathan Ssenyonga with 26 points, followed by Mbabazi (26 points), Nsereko (26 points) and Sebatindira (25 points).

Jemimah Nakawala ready to receive the ball | Credit: David Isabirye

Nakawala won the female championship with 30 points, Nangonzi came second with 28 points, Naamala was third and Nampeera was fourth with 28 and 27 points respectively.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe hailed the free and fair championship that was very competitive.

“The qualifiers moved on well and were very free and fair. The players were all competitive and we shall continue to prepare them for the championship coming up in Ghana” Jjagwe noted.

Table Tennis is among the games that Uganda will field participants.

Ghana will host this championship in the cities of Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast between 8th March and 23rd March 2024.