KCCA have reached an agreement with Moses Waiswa over the termination of his contract.

The midfielder has six months remaining on the contract after he joined the club in June 2022.

“KCCA FC and player Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi have today, Thursday, January 11, 2024, mutually parted ways with immediate effect…,’ read part of the statement released by the club.

“Waiswa joined KCCA FC as a free agent in June 2022 and inked a two-year deal from June 2022 to June 2024.

The Club thanks the player for his services and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Waiswa has failed to get into the first team this season, first under Portuguese Sergio Traguil and even under current manager Abdallah Mubiru.

He fell out with the Portuguese who suspended him but returned after he was sacked and has played only three times since.

Waiswa has previously played for UPL reigning champions Vipers and SuperSport United in South Africa.