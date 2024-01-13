Netball Test Series | Result

Wales 40-64 Uganda

Uganda secured a well-deserved 64-40 victory against Wales in the Netball Test Series encounter that was played at House of Sports, Cardiff.

Coming into this encounter, Wales won the opening game 57-45 in a game they shocked a fatigued She Cranes in front of a loud crowd.

The first quarter ended 14-14 as the two sides went toe to toe in the tough game. It was a close game that saw each ball contested and each pass followed with no room for error.

However, She Cranes took the game to the hosts suffocating the contact play with a swift play that witnessed quick passes allowing a smooth transition and the score was 30-24. It was a six-goal lead for Uganda at halftime.

Uganda’s impressive show was extended to the third quarter as they outscored Wales 19-6 in the third quarter of the game.

As Wales fought to bounce back in the game in the fourth quarter, they suffered a big blow as Wales’s joint captain Bethan Dyke was lifted off the court due to an injury.

Uganda easily sealed a commanding 64-40 victory against Wales. The 1-1 series scoreboard sets up a thrilling show in the final game that will be played later today (Saturday) at the same venue.

Uganda will later relocate to London where the She Cranes are set to face Australia, England, and New Zealand in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup.

Uganda’s starting Seven

GS – Mary Nuba Cholhok

GA – Irene Eyaru

WA – Lilian Achola

C – Magaret Bagaala

WD – Sandra Nambirige

GD – Christine Nakitto

GK – Falidah Kadondi