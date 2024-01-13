Former Arua Hill Gadafi Wahab has finally agreed terms with Uganda Premier League newbies NEC FC.

If the transfer materialises then Gadafi is likely to put pen on a two-year employment contract that will see him play for the Lugogo-based side.

NEC beats stiff competition for the signature seeing off fellow UPL sides such as Vipers SC, KCCA, BUL, and Kitara as well as teams from Rwanda.

While speaking to this website after the Arua Hill exit, Gadafi underlined that he sought to make a move that would improve his career and also give him a chance to win trophies.

While at the Kongolo, he managed to score 11 goals and make 17 assists in the 65 games played for the West Nile side.

This website understands that NEC is busy in the market and has also completed the acquisition of goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and right-back Geriga Atendele.

NEC lies seventh on the log 16-team log with 24 points gathered in 15 games played. Coming into the second round, the Die Hards will take on Busoga United.