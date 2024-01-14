World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Women’s Cup Semifinal

Result: China 45-05 Uganda

It was fun while it lasted, Uganda’s dream run at our maiden World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Dubai.

Uganda beat top seed Belgium to storm the Cup Semifinals where China waited. But the experienced and motivated China would not be overcome.

We went off script by playing a contact-intensive match early in the first half. We held the ball for up to three minutes but yielded nothing.

When China got the ball, they scored on the first phase. Then they doubled their lead almost immediately after that.

With the score at 12-00, Uganda stuck to their guns and got punished even more.

China added a further four tries to make it 38-00 before Uganda finally got their breakthrough. Agnes Nakuya’s try would only be just a consolation try in the match as Uganda got dispatched for 45-05 points.

They, however, have a bronze medal to play for against Argentina who lost the other semifinal to neighbours Kenya.