World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Men’s Placement Final

Result: Portugal 12-27 Uganda

Uganda Men have saved their bacon in Dubai during the Word Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger Series by winning the placement final, 27-17, against Portugal.

The match started how Uganda had played their weekend. First on the back foot and then fighting back until the end.

Portugal struck first under one minute through Jose Santos from a turnover. Then they added a second in the corner after a long build-up to double their lead to 12-00.

Uganda pulled back in the last minute of the first half. First, through Adrian Kasito who scored under the uprights from a little chip and chase. And then from a sweet restart routine to contest and win back possession which put Alex Aturinda on the path for an equaliser.

It was all square at the break at 12-all.

Uganda began the second half in high gear and camped in Portugal’s half for three minutes until their efforts were rewarded with Kasito’s second try in the corner.

They continued to pile on pressure as they starved Portugal of the ball. Etwau was at the end of a set piece routine to stretch the lead further to 22-12.

Then they drove the final nail in Portugal’s coffin through Aturinda after some ferocious defence deep in their half.

Thus, despite the disappointing weekend, Uganda have won the placement match and collected the highest-possible points outside the Cup bracket.