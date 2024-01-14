Overview: Group A is currently being led by hosts Cote D’Ivoire after that 2-0 win in the tournament’s official opening match over Guinea Bissau.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea shared the spoils during a 1-all duel in group A during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan city on Sunday, 14th January 15, 2024.

Ivan Salvador gave Equatorial Guinea the lead on 36 minutes with a sublime finish inside the goal area.

The joy was however short-lived as Victor Osimhen, the CAF reigning player of the year leveled the matters two minutes later with a header past the impressive goalkeeper Jesus Ngua.

Equatorial Guinea endured the pressure from Nigeria for long spells in the second half thanks to the solid work ethic and solid defence with goalkeeper Ngua making a number of saves.

By close of business, each of the countries took home a point as Ngua was deservedly named the CAF man of the match.

Seko Mohamed Fofana and Jean Philippe Nil Step Krasso were on target for Cote D’Ivoire.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea follow suit with a point apiece as Guinea Bissau has not yet got a point.

Group A action will resume on Thursday, 18th January 2024 with Cote D’Ivoire taking on Nigeria as Equatorial Guinea shall face Guinea Bissau on the same day.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal swing into action on Monday, January 15, 2024 against The Gambia at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro during the early kick off.

Later, Cameroon will face Guinea at the same venue.