Kickoff: 8pm (EAT)

Seven-time African champions Egypt start the campaign with an aim to extend their record but must overcome Mozambique in the opening match of their 2023 campaign.

The Pharaohs will be favourites against the Mambas but should be wary of the threat they can pose.

Rui Vitoria their head coach knows what to expect from all opponents in his group before he thinks of progressing and winning the title.

“African football has developed a lot, and there are no more small teams. Our group is tough because, in addition to Ghana with all its stars, Mozambique and Cape Verde have many players in Europe and Portugal,” he stated.

“I know them well, and I know they are also good teams. We have a good team. I can’t promise you the title, but I can tell you that we will do our best to play 7 matches in Ivory Coast,” said Vitoria.

‘Our main target is to win the African Cup of Nations title. I believe in my players and our work and every game will be like a final for us,” Vitoria said in the pre-game press conference.

Key facts and figures as collected by Cafonline ahead of the game.

● This will be the fourth encounter between Egypt and Mozambique at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The previous three meetings all produced a 2-0 group stage victory for Egypt in 1986, 1998 and 2010.

● Mozambique have been drawn in the same group as Egypt for the fourth time in five appearances at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Including their opener in Abidjan, 31% of Mozambique’s matches at the tournament have taken place against the Pharaohs.

● This is Egypt’s 26th appearance at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, a record in the history of the tournament. They have won it seven times – more than any other side – and have also reached the final in five of their last six participations.

● Egypt have lost only one of their last 19 group matches at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (W14 D4); it was a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria in the 2021 edition, which also happens to be the only goal the Pharaohs have conceded in their last 11 group games.

● The last time Egypt lost an AFCON group game by more than one goal was over 30 years ago, in the 1990 edition against hosts Algeria (0-2).

● Egypt have won eight of their 10 matches in 2023 in all competitions (D1 L1), their only defeat coming against Tunisia in a friendly last September (1-3).

● This is Mozambique’s 5th appearance at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their first since 2010. They have finished bottom of their group in each of their four previous participations.

● Mozambique have won none of their 12 previous matches at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (D2 L10). Only Benin (14) have played more matches at the tournament without ever registering a single win.

● Coming into this year’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Mozambique have failed to score in 75% of their AFCON matches (9 out of 12), the highest ratio among any team to have played at least 10 matches at the tournament.

● Among the 24 teams that will feature in Côte d’Ivoire, none posted a lower goal difference during the qualifying campaign than Mozambique (-1).

● Since his debut in the competition in 2017, Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 64% of Egypt’s goals at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (6 goals + 3 assists, out of a team total of 14 goals).