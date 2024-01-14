Kitara FC coach Brian Ssenyondo couldn’t hide his excitement after his side acquired the services of Lawrence Bukenya and Arthur Kiggundu from Wakiso Giants and Express respectively.

Coach Brian Ssenyondo stated: “We have signed two very accomplished players who have secured titles at their previous clubs, bringing leadership and experience to the team.”

“We have been eyeing both players for a while and are thrilled to bring them on board as we continue to grow and work towards achieving our season goals.”

Kitara finished the first round in 3rd place with 29 points, four behind leaders BUL.