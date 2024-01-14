Overview:
MJ Soccer Academy is one of the fruits from MJ Foundation, founded by retired footballer-turned-coach Joackim Mukungu.
This academy is based in the famous sports hub, Kakira Sugar Estate in Jinja city.
The MJ Soccer Academy is embedded on the theme-line; “unleashing potential”; derived from the unwavering ability to identify, develop and transform raw talented footballers.
“The main objective among others of starting the JM Soccer Academy was to develop the raw talents of budding footballers. There is need to holistically develop a player until the desired professional level” Mukungu attests.
Currently, MJ Soccer Academy has over 140 youth between the ages of 10, 12, 13 and 17 years.
These players are being handled by different coaches among whom include Mukungu, Deo Othieno, Paul Bwen, among others.
The players are taken through the different skills of football ranging from ball control, passing, dribbling, shooting and others.
The MJ Soccer Academy intends to grow its wings from Kakira to the rest of the countryside.