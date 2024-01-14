Netball Test Series | Results

Uganda secured a thrilling 59-48 victory against Wales in the Netball Test Series final at the House of Sports in Cardiff on Saturday evening.

The She Cranes staged a stunning show to overturn the series after falling to the hosts in the opening game fixture.

Fred Mugerwa’s troops took an early lead in the game 17-12 at the end of the first quarter proving how much they badly wanted to leave a mark.

The hosts returned stronger but still Uganda had a point ahead of them 26-25 going into the break after a very intense quarter.

Wales took an early lead in the third quarter but Uganda kept patient and calmly built the attack hence coming out of the blocks victorious at the end of the quarter (44-38).

Uganda went on all the way to seal the 59-48 victory. Wales tried to put up a great fight and find life in the final quarter but Uganda’s defensive unit was up to the task and executed it well.

Player of the match, Georgia Rowe scored most of Wales’ goals but Falidah Kadondi made life hard for her in the circle. Wales were affected by continuous turnovers and their fight hardly fruited anything positive.

Focus will now be turned to the Vitality Netball Nations Cup were they will tussle Australia, England and New Zealand.