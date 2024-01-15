Overview: The Gambia played the entire second half with 10 men after a sending off for Cardiff City Adams Ebou in the 8th minute of added time.

AFCON 2023:

Group C:

· Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Senegal kicked off their quest for a successful AFCON defense with a 3-0 win over The Gambia at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Pape Gueye opened the scoring business with Lamine Camara adding a brace in the second half to inspire the Lions of Terenga over their neighbors to set the ball rolling at the championship.

The Gambia played the entire second half with 10 men after a sending off for Cardiff City Adams Ebou in the 8th minute of added time.

Pape Gueye tapped home inside the goal area in the 5th minute.

The Olympique de Marseille midfielder stabbed the ball home into the net past goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye after being set up by talisman Sadio Mane.

Senegal remained the dominant side for long spells of the first half.

The Gambia granted Senegal numerical advantage with the sending off of midfielder Ebou as the first half ended.

Senegal made the numbers count with their second goal through Camara’s first goal in the 52nd minute.

Camara then curled home a beauty following Pathe Ciss’ fancy footwork and delicately laid all.

There was no further goal scored despite the numerous chances created.

Senegal ascends to the summit of group C with three points and three goals.

Group C continues today evening with against Guinea affair at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Algeria will take on Angola in the last game on Monday in group D at Stade Bouake.

Senegal XI Vs The Gambia

The Gambia XI Vs Senegal

Other Results:

Group B:

· Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

· Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

· Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau