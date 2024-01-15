Uganda Cranes Head Coach Paul Put has confirmed the final squad that will take on Kuwait in an International Friendly game this week.

After four days of rigorous training at MTN-Omondi Stadium, the coach named a final list of 22 players from the intial squad of 25 that was summoned.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has been dropped while Milton Karisa and Umar Lutalo are ruled out due to injuries.

The team travels to Cairo, Egypt today (Monday) ahead of the game slated for 19th January 2023.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons FC) and Tom Ikara (BUL FC)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Rashid Okocha (NEC FC), Patrick Bayiga (Maroons FC), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Nicholas Mweere (BUL FC), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC)

Midifielders

Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Ashiraf Mugume (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ramz Kawooya (Express FC), Laban Tibiita (URA FC), Allan Oyirwoth (MYDA FC)

Forwards

Nelson Senkatuka (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Alex Kitatta (BUL FC), Dsnis Omedi (Kitara FC), Usama Arafat Kiiza (KCCA FC), Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC)