Safari Tour – Limuru Country Club Leg:

After 54 Holes (Three Rounds)

Leader : Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 67, 67, 69 (203)

: Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 67, 67, 69 (203) T2: Dismas Indiza (Kenya) – 70, 72, 67 (209)

T2: Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 67, 73, 69 (209)

T4: Snow Greg (Kenya) – 72, 72, 68 (212)

T4: Tadeo Rodel Gaita (Uganda) – 69, 73, 70 (212)

T7: David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73, 72, 70 (215)

T14: Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 75, 71, 74 (220)

T14: Gabriel Chibale (Zambia) – 72, 72, 76 (220)

T14: Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 72, 74, 74 (220)

T14: Mike Kisia (Kenya) – 72, 72, 76 (220)

18: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 72, 71, 78 (221)

T19: Celestine Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) – 71, 74, 78 (223)

T19: Riz Charania (Kenya) – 70, 75, 78 (223)

21: George Felix (Kenya) – 73, 73, 79 (225)

The final round at the Safari Tour leg in Limuru will be played on Wednesday, 17th January 2024.

Coming to the final 18 holes, Zimbabwean professional golfer Visitor Mapwanya is in charge of the leaderboard with 6 strokes advantage over Kenyan legend Dismas Indiza and Daniel Nduva.

Mapwanya, a member of Chapman Golf club in Harare city has scored 203 strokes in 54 holes (67, 67, 69).

Indiza and Nduva are both tied on 209 strokes apiece.

Dismas Indiza stretches | Credit: John Batanudde

Hailing from Mumias, Indiza had the best round of 5-under 67 during the third round.

Uganda’s Tadeo Rodell Gaita and another Kenyan Greg Snow are tied in the fourth position with 212 strokes apiece.

Tadeo Rodell Gaita

Other selected results:

David Kamulindwa (Uganda) is tied in 7th place on 215, just like Kibugu Njoroge.

Another Ugandan Abraham Ainamani is jointly 14th along with Zambian Gabriel Chibale as well as the Kenyan duo of Jastas “Pastor” Madoya and Mike Kisia on 220 strokes apiece.

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) is 18th with 72, 71, 78 (221).

Ronald Rugumayo putting | Credit: John Batanudde

Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwera and Riz Charania (Kenya) are both tied on 223 strokes apiece.

George Felix (Kenya) is placed 21st with 73, 73, 79 (225).

The total field of 67 players were involved from the start before the cut of 21 golfers was made after the opening 36 holes in two rounds.