AFCON 2023:

Group F:

· Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

A dominant Morocco humbled CECAFA region representatives Tanzania 3-0 during AFCON 2023 group F at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro city on Wednesday, 17th January 2024.

Paul Romain Saiss Ghanem, Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri found the goals for the Atlas Lions against a 10-man Tanzanian side.

Novatus Miroshi was sent off in the 70th minute to grant Morocco the numerical advantage.

Saiss who features at Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab gave Morocco the lead on the half hour mark.

Miroshi was sent off with 20 minutes to play to give the North Africans the advantage of numbers.

It was made to count with a goal from Olympique de Marseille’s attacking midfielder Ounahi in the 77th minute.

Three minutes later, Sevilla’s En-Nesyri made it three to pile more misery to the Tanzanians.

The outstanding display from Ounahi earned him the man of the match accolade.

Azzedine Ounahi celebrates Morocco’s second goal. He was also named the man of the match | Credit: CAF Media

With the comprehensive victory, Morocco ascends to the summit of group F even before the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) takes on Zambia during the other duel of the pool in San Pedro later on Wednesday night.

Next Group F Games:

Morocco shall face Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 21st January 2024 at 5 PM.

Later at 8 PM, on the same day, 2012 AFCON champions will face Tanzania.

Senegal is the reigning champion of this tournament.

Other Results

Group E:

· Mali 2-0 South Africa

· Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

· Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

· Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

· Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

· Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

· Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

· Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

· Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau